SBI Q2 Results: Profit Up 28% But Slower NII Growth Caps Rise

State Bank of India's net profit rose 28% on year to Rs 18,331 crore for the quarter ended September, exceeding estimates of Rs 16,112 crore polled by Bloomberg. Sequentially, the bottom-line grew 7.6%.

While improvement in asset quality aided the state-owned bank's performance, slower growth in net interest income capped the rise in profit after tax.

Net interest income of the bank rose 5% on year to Rs 41,620 crore.

As on Sept. 30, gross non-performing assets ratio of the bank improved to 2.13% from 2.21% a quarter ago and 2.55% a year ago. Net bad loan ratio fell to 0.53% from 0.57% a quarter ago, and 0.64% a year ago.

Provisions and contingencies rose 39 times on year to Rs 4,506 crore. This is because the company made one-off write back in the year-ago period.

While gross advances grew at a healthy pace of 15% on-year to Rs 39.20 lakh crore, deposit growth continued to lag behind that of advances at 9% on year to Rs 51.2 lakh crore.

Within gross advances, domestic corporate book grew the highest over 18% on-year to Rs 11.6 lakh crore, followed by retail personal loans at over 12% on year to Rs 13.96 lakh crore. Current account and savings account ratio, or CASA ratio, of the bank was on the lower side at 40.03% as on Sept. 30, against 40.70% a quarter ago.

The shift in strong growth to corporate loans from retail personal side affected the bank's interest income. Consequently, net interest margins of the bank contracted 8 basis points on quarter to 3.27%.