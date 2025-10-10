TCS Jobs: IT Giant Announces 5,000 New Jobs In UK, Opens AI Hub In London

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. said on Friday it will create 5,000 new jobs in the United Kingdom over the next three years as part of its continued investment in technology and innovation. The company also opened a new Artificial Intelligence Experience Zone and Design Studio in London to help clients develop and test AI solutions.

The announcement comes as TCS reported higher attrition and a smaller global workforce in the latest quarter. According to a company fact sheet, voluntary attrition rose to 13.3% in the July–September period from 12.3% a quarter earlier. Total headcount fell to 5,93,314 from 6,13,069, a reduction of about 20,000 employees.

TCS said around 1% of its staff—roughly 6,000 mid- and senior-level employees—left as part of an internal restructuring. Chief Human Resources Officer Sudeep Kunnumal said reports of large-scale layoffs were “exaggerated” and that most changes were part of a planned redeployment process.

The company said its new London AI centre will support collaboration between clients, researchers, and start-ups. The facility is part of its ongoing investment in digital innovation and skills development, which includes partnerships with universities and government programmes promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

A report by Oxford Economics, released during a visit by a UK trade delegation to TCS’s Mumbai campus, said the company contributed three point three billion pounds to the UK economy in the 2024 financial year. It added that TCS paid over seven hundred eighty million pounds in taxes and supported about 42,700 jobs directly and indirectly across 19 sites.

Vinay Singhvi, Head of TCS UK and Ireland, said the United Kingdom is the company’s second-largest market and central to its global growth plan. UK Investment Minister Jason Stockwood, part of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s delegation, said Tata Group remains a key investor in the UK and plays a role in job creation and trade between both countries.

TCS said it will continue to expand its UK presence through investments in innovation, talent and community partnerships, including its support for the TCS London Marathon, which raised seventy-three point five million pounds for charity in 2024.