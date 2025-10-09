TCS Layoffs: CHRO Confirms '1% Or 6,000 People' Released, Calls Circulating Numbers 'Very Exaggerated'

On whether TCS would go ahead with 40,000-plus hiring target for fiscal 2026 (as mentioned in July) or whether the number has been revised given the global market conditions, he said: "I don't want to give you a number...based on business demand, we will support and we will try to bring the best of the talent for our organisation to shape the journey." TCS wants to be the world's largest AI-led tech services company, he said.

In July this year, TCS had said it plans to lay off about 2%, or 12,261 employees, of its global workforce this year, with the majority of those impacted belonging to middle and senior grades. The move, it had then said, is part of the company's broader strategy to become a 'future-ready organisation', focusing on investments in technology, AI deployment, market expansion, and workforce realignment.

However, unions have disputed the reported layoff numbers and charged TCS of resorting to pressure tactics, alleging that it threatened to withhold salaries and benefits.