Stocks To Watch: Muthoot Finance, LIC, Wipro, Bharat Dynamics, Reliance Power, Mazagon Dock, Sarda Energy

Muthoot Finance Ltd., Life Insurance Corp. of India Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Friday.

Muthoot Finance acquired an additional 4.48% stake in unit Belstar Microfinance for Rs 300 crore, while Life Insurance Corp. increased its stake in LTIMindtree Ltd. from 4.99% to 5.03%.

Wipro incorporated a new entity 'SDVerse' with General Motors and Magna International.