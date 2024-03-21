Varun Beverages - Robust All-Round Performance: Axis Securities
The company achieved a strong all-round performance despite weak and challenging demand environment witnessing a volume growth of 13.9% YoY in CY23.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
We believe Varun Beverages Ltd. is expected to continue its strong growth momentum, which will be led by-
Normalised operations along with market share gains in newly-acquired territories (post Covid-19 disruptions),
The management’s continued focus on the efficient go-to-market execution in acquired and underpenetrated territories,
Expansion in its distribution reach mainly in rural with total outlets at 3.5 million outlets in CY23 as well as expected addition of 4-5 lakh outlets per year,
Focus on expanding high-margin Sting energy drink across outlets coupled with increased focus on expansion of Value-Added Dairy, sports drink (Gatorade), and Juice segment, and,
Robust growth in the International geographies, led by focused execution and scaling up BevCo in CY24.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Godrej Consumer Products - Scaling Up Domestically, Simplifying Its International Business; Buy: Anand Rathi
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.