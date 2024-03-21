Gland Pharma - Performance In Revival Mode; Valuation Attractive: Motilal Oswal

Gland Pharma Ltd. has seen an encouraging revival in its business performance in 9M FY24 after a weak FY23.

The revival in sales in the company’s core markets has been driven by new launches and the relaunch of certain products. With the resolution of supply chain issues, we believe that Gland Pharma is expected to clock a 16% compound annual growth rate in sales to Rs 33 billion compared to a modest 2% sales CAGR over FY22-24.

Gland Pharma is also working on new registrations and adding new markets in the rest of the world segment.