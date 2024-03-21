Cera - Focus On Premiumisation, Expansion: Prabhudas Lilladher
The capacity expansion initiatives are progressing smoothly. In Gujarat, sanitaryware greenfield facility's land acquisition completed and construction has started, targeting commissioning in FY25
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We met with the management of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. to assess the demand, competition, pricing, and capacity expansion. Management continues to observe a slowdown in demand in the near term and is expected to review its revenue guidance of Rs 25 billion/Rs 29 billion by March 2025/September 2025 with ~16% plus Ebitda margin, following the conclusion of FY24.
We also believe demand scenario will continue to remain subdued in the near term, while Cera expected some improvement with recent capacity expansion in faucetware division in FY25.
We estimate revenue/ Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 18.2%/22.3%/20.9% over FY24-26E.
We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating, as we value the stock at 35 times Dec-25 earnings per share to arrive at target price of Rs 8,486.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Godrej Consumer Products - Scaling Up Domestically, Simplifying Its International Business; Buy: Anand Rathi
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.