Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Auto, Zee Entertainment, Adani Group, Jyoti CNC Automation, Eicher Motors, Cipla

Companies such as Bajaj Auto Ltd., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Group companies will be among the major stocks to watch on Tuesday.

The board of Bajaj Auto has approved a Rs 4,000-crore buyback via a tender offer. Sony Group is planning to call off the $10 billion merger pact of its India unit with Zee, according to Bloomberg.

Adani Group companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to invest over Rs 42,700 crore in Tamil Nadu.