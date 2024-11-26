RVNL Receives Rs 625-Crore Order From South Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. on Tuesday received a Letter of Acceptance from South Central Railway for a project worth Rs 625 crore. The order includes engineering, procurement and construction work of Prabhani-Parli doubling project in the state of Maharashtra.

The order is for doubling of track between Parbhani to Parli stations that stretches across 58.06 kms, according to the exchange filing released on Tuesday. The project also includes electrification and signaling works.

The domestic project is to be completed within 30 months. This is the second project for doubling of track from South Central Railway in the span of one week.

The first order received on Nov. 18 was for doubling of track between Navipet station and Indalvai station. It also includes electrification and signaling works for the project.

Last week, RVNL also received a contract worth Rs 838 crore from the Eastern Railway for construction of minor and major bridges, retaining walls, level crossings, side drains, catchment drains, track work, and other related tasks.