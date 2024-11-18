RVNL Wins Rs 295-Crore Order From South Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. has received the letter of acceptance from South Central Railway for a project worth Rs 294.9 crore, the state-run firm said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The contract involves "doubling of track between Navipet station to Indalvai station", along with electrification and signaling work on the South-Central Railway as part of the Mudkhed-Medchal doubling project in Telangana, the regulatory filing said.

The project needs to be executed within a time frame of 24 months, RVNL noted.