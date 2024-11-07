RVNL Q2 Results: Profit Down 27%, Misses Estimates
Margin narrows 50 basis points to 5.6% in the September quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.'s consolidated net profit dropped 27% in the second quarter of the current financial year, missing analysts' estimates.
The company posted a profit of Rs 286.9 crore in the quarter ended September as compared to Rs 394.4 crore in the same period last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 356 crore.
Revenue from operations declined 1.2% to approximately Rs 4,855 crore in the July–September period as against Rs 4,914.3 crore in the year-ago period.
RVNL Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.2% to Rs 4,854.95 crore versus Rs 4,914.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,160 crore).
Ebitda down 9% to Rs 271.5 crore versus Rs 298.3 crore (Estimate: Rs 310 crore).
Margin narrows 50 basis points to 5.6% versus 6.1% (Estimate: 6%).
Net profit down 27% to Rs 286.9 crore versus Rs 394.4 crore (Estimate: Rs 356 crore).
During the quarter, the company incurred a net loss of Rs 15.2 crore from its joint venture and associates as compared to a gain of Rs 24.2 crore last year. Finance costs and depreciation also increased as against a decline in other income for the business.
Shares of RVNL closed 1.75% higher at Rs 477.85 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.16% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.