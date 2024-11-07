RVNL Q2 Results: Profit Down 27%, Misses Estimates

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.'s consolidated net profit dropped 27% in the second quarter of the current financial year, missing analysts' estimates.

The company posted a profit of Rs 286.9 crore in the quarter ended September as compared to Rs 394.4 crore in the same period last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 356 crore.

Revenue from operations declined 1.2% to approximately Rs 4,855 crore in the July–September period as against Rs 4,914.3 crore in the year-ago period.