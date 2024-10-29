Rise With Profit: Yen Hits Three-Month Low, Nifty, Sensex Snap Loss, Bharti Airtel Q2 Results

You’re reading the daily morning update from NDTV Profit. Over the next few minutes we’ll bring you up to speed with everything you need to know to start your day ahead of the curve.

Equity markets in the US closed higher, even as traders position themselves for the biggest week in the current earnings season and also ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

As many as 169 companies that are part of the S&P 500 will report their earnings through the week. That includes Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Apple Inc.

Crude oil prices remained under pressure on the back of cooling tensions in the West Asia region. As of this morning, brent crude prices had fallen to $71.4 to the barrel.

With all of that in mind, the early risers in the Asia Pacific region have started mixed. The Japanese Nikkei 225 was trading flat and the other two were moving in opposite directions last I checked.

There’s quite a bit happening in Japan, by the way. The Yen hit a three-month low against the dollar yesterday. It has remained under pressure as a loss by Japan’s ruling coalition in the recent election raises the uncertainty on monetary and fiscal policy there.