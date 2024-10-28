Indian Oil Q2 Results: Profit Slumps 93%, Margin Contracts

Indian Oil Corp.'s profit slumped during the second quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates. The oil marketing company's bottom line stood at Rs 180.01 crore during the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, a fall of 93.2% from the preceding quarter, according to its stock exchange notification.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a Rs 2,262-crore net profit. The profit was cushioned by the exceptional gains of Rs 1,157.30 crore following a favourable Supreme Court order on VAT input tax credit under the Gujarat VAT Act 2005.

The average gross refining margin of the company in the first half of the fiscal stood at $4.08 per barrel, marking a 68.9% drop from the same period a year ago.