Rise With Profit: US Stock Gains Ease Out, India's Retail Inflation Rises, Swiggy Listing | Podcast

This is the daily morning update from NDTV Profit. Over the next few minutes, we’ll bring you up to speed with everything you need to know to start your day ahead of the curve.

The rally on Wall Street after Donald Trump’s victory in the US Presidential Election has finally petered out. The Dow dropped 0.9%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell by a more measured 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively. The smallcap Russel 2000 index, meanwhile, fell by 1.8%.

Investors are, perhaps, a little cautious ahead of the release of key economic data in the US. Later this evening, you’ll see consumer price inflation data, followed by producer price inflation and retail sales later in the week. The data will provide a clue to the pace of reduction of policy rates by the US Federal Reserve, which chose to cut policy rates by another 25 basis points last week.

Bond yields in the US have spiked over the past two weeks, with the 10-year yield now at 4.43%. That’s because a Trump Presidency is anticipated to keep inflation elevated. The thing is, higher yields and a stronger dollar are proving to be a headwind for risk assets as well as gold. In fact, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of currencies, hit $106 for the first time in five months, rising over 2% since last Monday. The price of gold hit a seven-week low overnight and global risk assets have been under pressure. In the Asia Pacific region this morning, the three early risers have all started lower.

Another global update to tell you about—the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC has cut its oil demand growth forecasts for this year and next for a fourth consecutive month. This, as it takes into account, quite late, the slowdown in the top importer—China. It now anticipates that global oil consumption will increase by just under 2% in 2024. That’s almost 20% lower than its July forecast, but the group’s outlook is still far more bullish than others. It is still around double the rate anticipated by the International Energy Agency.