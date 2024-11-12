Food Regulator Pulls Up Quick And E-Commerce Players—10-Minute Delivery, Expired Products Under The Scanner

India’s food safety regulator has warned quick-commerce and e-commerce companies, along with sellers, to strictly comply with expiry date regulations or face action, according to the attendees at the meeting. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India also clarified that companies cannot bypass existing food safety norms to support 10-minute delivery services.

In a recent meeting involving over 100 executives from companies including Blinkit, Big Basket, Amazon, and other e-commerce sellers, the regulator emphasised that companies must follow all existing rules, including minimum shelf life requirements and clear expiry date visibility, the attendees told NDTV Profit.

The regulator reminded the attendees that the Food Safety Regulations of 2020 stipulate food items can only be listed if they have a minimum of 30% of their shelf life remaining or at least 45 days before their expiry date.

The regulator also addressed concerns about misleading product labelling on e-commerce platforms, particularly highlighting Amazon's advertising of cooking oil with claims of "healthier heart" benefits. FSSAI noted that such claims were misleading since the manufacturer does not endorse them. Companies were warned to ensure accurate product information to prevent consumer deception.

Additionally, FSSAI directed companies to conduct mandatory medical check-ups for their delivery personnel and to ensure that all riders possess a FOSTAC (Food Safety Training and Certification) certificate.

(This is a developing story.)