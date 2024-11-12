US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Open Little Changed As Trump-Fuelled Rally May Ebb

The US stock market opened on a slightly flat note on Tuesday, after days of climb, as the rally fuelled by Donald Trump's presidential election win may ebb.

The broader index, S&P 500, was up fractionally by 2.24 points at 6,003.6, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite opened 0.05% lower at 19,289.81.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.14% at 44,359.21 at the opening bell.

Among the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices, five edged higher and six moved lower minutes after the trading commenced. The gains were led by telecom and information technology, whereas utilities and materials headed the drags.

Tesla Inc., which has been soaring since Trump's victory, shed 2.4% to trade at $341.54. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp was also among the early losers, as its shares declined by 7.4% to $30.92.

Among the key gainers were Meta Platforms Inc., which advanced 2.44% to $597.4, and Nvidia Corp., which rose 1% to $146.64.

Even as the main Wall Street indices were little changed, the dollar continued to strengthen—a trend seen since Trump's win in the Nov. 5 election. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% after the markets opened. The 10-year Treasury yield also advanced by eight basis points to 4.39%.

Gold, which shares an inverse relationship with dollar and bond yields, continued to slip. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,612.26 an ounce 9:50 a.m. (EST).