Tesla Regains $1 Trillion Market Cap As Shares Extend Rally After Trump's Victory

Tesla Inc. regained a $1 trillion market cap on Friday as its shares continued to rally, driven by investor optimism around President-elect Donald Trump’s recent election win and the potential positive impact of his return to the White House on the company.

Shares of the electric vehicle maker rallied 26.1% this week. Previously, the company's market cap had crossed the $1 trillion mark in October 2021, December 2021, and March 2022.

Musk has been a strong supporter of Trump and part of the inner circle of the Republican candidate's electoral campaign. Then the former has even offered the Tesla CEO a position in his cabinet, should he come back to power.

During the presidential election campaign, Tesla CEO Elon Musk emerged as a significant supporter of Trump, contributing at least $130 million to a pro-Trump initiative.