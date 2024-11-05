Rise With Profit: US Election, FPI Outflow Continues, Royal Enfield's New EV Launch

This is the daily morning update from NDTV Profit. Over the next few minutes, I'll get you up to speed with everything you need to know at the start of your day.

There’s a great deal of attention going West today, towards the US Presidential elections, that will determine the course of the next four years in the world’s largest economy and will take place later today. There are no favourites heading into voting day, with both candidates—Donald Trump and Kamala Harris—scrambling to get ahead on the last day. They were campaigning in Pennsylvania, one of the so-called swing states, which could vote either way, and which could determine the final victor.

The campaign has seen several twists and turns—there have been two assassination attempts and a felony conviction for Trump, and Vice President Kamala Harris found herself in the race very late, after President Joe Biden dropped out. More than $2.6 billion have been spent to sway voters since March, according to analytics firm AdImpact.

US stocks ended mostly lower, with the Dow losing a little over 250 points and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq down about 0.3%. Don’t forget that there’s also a meeting of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee this week too.