US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Little Changed As Investors Brace For Tuesday's Election

The main US stock market indices were little changed at the opening bell as investors remained on the edge to see the impact of the Donald trump versus Kamala Harris presidential elections on Tuesday.

S&P 500 opened nearly flat at 5,725.15, down by around three points as against Friday's close of 5,728.8. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid marginally by 0.1% to 18,220.43.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average shed fractionally to open 0.09% lower at 42,477.51.

Out of the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices, six were in the green and five in the red shortly after the US markets opened. The gains were led by materials and energy, whereas utilities and telecom headed the drags.

In the early trade, shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. was among the major laggards, as they slipped 2.83% to $439.39 apiece. On the other side, Nvidia Corp. was a notable gainer, as its stock advanced 1.63% to $137.61 on Dow Jones inclusion.