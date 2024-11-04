SEBI Warns Against Unauthorised Trading on Gaming Platforms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday raised caution over the rise of unauthorised virtual trading and gaming platforms that simulate stock trading using real stock price data.

SEBI, in an advisory, warned that several online apps and web platforms are offering these services without proper registration, potentially misleading users by providing unapproved trading advice and virtual stock trading features.

These platforms, the market regulator said, operate outside the bounds of the securities laws designed to protect investors. SEBI noted that only registered intermediaries are authorised to facilitate trading in the markets, and investors engaging with the unregistered platforms are doing so at their own risk.