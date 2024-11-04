Suzuki eVitara Unveiled As Brand’s First Electric Car, To Be Made In India

Suzuki Motor Corp. has unveiled its first electric car in Europe, becoming one of the last major carmakers to enter the EV market.

Called the eVitara, the midsize SUV is based on the 'eVX' concept that was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in New Delhi. Production of the electric SUV will commence at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd.’s factory in February 2025. The electric SUV is expected to go on sale in Europe, Japan and India by June.

At 4,275 mm length, 1,800 mm width and 1,635 mm height, the eVitara is a smidge smaller than the India-spec Grand Vitara, which rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the midsize SUV segment. The electric SUV is built on the ‘HEARTECT-e’ platform that forms the underpinnings of several Suzuki cars, including the Swift hatchback.