RBI Rate Cut Cycle To Hurt Large Banks' Interest Margin More, Says Nomura

The Reserve Bank of India's potential interest rate easing cycle is likely to have a higher impact on the interest margin of large private banks than their mid-sized or smaller counterparts, according to Nomura. That is because large private banks have 50–60% of their loan books directly linked to the repo rate and other external benchmarks.

A 50 basis point cut in the repo rate would impact large banks' net interest margin—which denotes a bank's profitability—by 15-20 basis points, Nomura said.

The RBI, in its August meeting, kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6.5%. India's retail inflation dropped to a five-year low of 3.54% in July, below the central bank's key target of 4%. The easing price pressure comes as the US Federal Reserve prepares to turn dovish in its meeting next week, a key trigger for most global monetary policy decisions.