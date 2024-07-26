RBI Proposes Deposit Framework To Avoid SVB-Like Troubles In India

Reserve Bank of India on Thursday proposed a draft circular for better liquidity management at Indian banks. The framework suggests a new set of rules which will require banks to make special arrangements to avoid excessive run-off of retail deposits.

"Banking has undergone rapid transformation in recent years. While increased usage of technology has facilitated the ability to make instantaneous bank transfers and withdrawals, it has also led to a concomitant increase in risks, requiring proactive management," the central bank said.

The proposed framework requires banks to make do the following to avoid excessive deposit withdrawals: