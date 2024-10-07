Car Inventory Surges To All-Time High As Retail Sales Slump Nearly 20%

Dealerships are saddled with all-time high inventory as carmakers continue to pile on dispatches ahead of the crucial festive season, despite a sales slowdown.

As many as 7.9 lakh cars, worth Rs 79,000 crore, are languishing at dealerships—that’s equivalent to unsold stock of 80-85 days, according to a media statement issued by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations on Monday. That, when retail car sales slumped nearly 20% to 2,75,681 units in September.

⁠Car sales down 18.81% YoY at 2,75,681 units

⁠2W sales down 8.51% YoY at 12,04,259 units

⁠3W sales up 0.66% YoY at 1,06,524 units

⁠CV sales down 10.45% YoY at 74,324 units

“While the festive season presents an opportunity for recovery, the high stakes in October make it crucial for dealers and OEMs to clear existing inventory,” FADA said in the release. “Strategic inventory management and targeted festive promotions are key to capitalising on the expected surge in demand and stabilising market conditions.”

