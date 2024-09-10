Maruti Suzuki Expects Small Car Revival Next Fiscal

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. expects a revival in the small car segment by the end of financial year ending March 2026, according to a top company executive. The auto major will enter the electric vehicle market with a holistic plan, he said.

The car penetration in the country is bound to go up as the penetration currently is only about 32 per 1,000 people, Partho Banerjee, head of sales and marketing told NDTV Profit. Practically, it is not possible for all customers to directly migrate to higher-end cars and "there has to be a stepping stone in between."

The entry-level prices have risen given the different regulations that were brought up to enforce safety norms, Banerjee said. The monthly household income of target customers has not gone up and there needs to be catching up, he said. "By the end of FY26, I think we will see a revival in the small car segment".

In August alone, the automaker sold about 16,000 Wagon R models, reflecting an improved demand for the small car segment. "I think it is not the product which is the problem but the affordability issue."