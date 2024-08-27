First Maruti Suzuki EV To Enter Production Stage Within Months, Says Chairman Bhargava
The Swift maker will have six electric cars in line-up by 2030, Chairman RC Bhargava reiterated.
Electric cars will be a priority objective for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and the first car in the segment will enter into production in a few months, said Chairman RC Bhargava at the company's 43rd annual general meeting.
That said, hybrid cars are not in conflict with electric cars, he said.
The Swift maker doesn’t intend to electrify its entire range of cars. It will only have six electric cars in line-up by 2030, Bhargava said.
The company is targeting exports to reach 7.5 lakh to 8 lakh units by year ending March 2031, he said. In the June quarter, exports accounted for 13.5% of the total sales, at 70,560 units.
The automobile is aiming to take exports to 20% of the total 40 lakh units to be produced by fiscal 2030, the nonagenarian industry veteran said.
In this fiscal, Bhargava sees exports crossing 3 lakh units. India-made EVs will be exported to Europe, the US and Japan, he said while noting that the SUV Fronx is already getting exported to Japan.
Maruti Suzuki’s cars meet safety guidelines as prescribed by the Government of India, Bhargava said.
The previous financial year was the best in Maruti Suzuki's history, the chairman said, noting the importance of low-cost and small cars in India. The company is strengthening sales-service network in rural areas and is committed to cleaner environs and carbon neutrality, he said.