First Maruti Suzuki EV To Enter Production Stage Within Months, Says Chairman Bhargava

Electric cars will be a priority objective for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and the first car in the segment will enter into production in a few months, said Chairman RC Bhargava at the company's 43rd annual general meeting.

That said, hybrid cars are not in conflict with electric cars, he said.

The Swift maker doesn’t intend to electrify its entire range of cars. It will only have six electric cars in line-up by 2030, Bhargava said.

The company is targeting exports to reach 7.5 lakh to 8 lakh units by year ending March 2031, he said. In the June quarter, exports accounted for 13.5% of the total sales, at 70,560 units.