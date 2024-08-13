Maruti Suzuki Begins Export Of Made-In-India Fronx SUV To Japan

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has commenced the export of its first sports utility vehicle, the Fronx, to Japan. The first consignment of over 1,600 vehicles left for Japan from Gujarat's Pipavav port, the country's largest carmaker said in a statement.

Fronx will be the first SUV from the Maruti Suzuki stable to be launched in Japan, the company said. The company rolled out the model exclusively from its Gujarat plant. Fronx is the second model from Maruti Suzuki to be exported to Japan after Baleno in 2016.

Suzuki Motor Corp., which owns around 58% of Maruti Suzuki, plans to introduce Fronx in the Japanese market later this year.

Fronx is planned to be launched in Japan by the parent company, in the autumn of 2024, the company said in the statement. The historic milestone symbolizes the growing strength and global reach of the Indian manufacturing, it said.

Japan is one of the most quality-conscious and advanced automobile markets in the world, Maruti Suzuki India's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hisashi Takeuchi, said. "The export to Japan is a testament to Maruti Suzuki's capability to manufacture world-class vehicles... I am confident that it will be well received by Japanese customers," he said.