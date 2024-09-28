BookMyShow Warns Fans That Black Market Coldplay Tickets May Be Invalid
Not only could your ticket be worthless, but you could also find yourself in legal trouble.
If you bought an overpriced ticket for Coldplay's concert from an unauthorised seller, you might be in for a rude shock. Not only could your ticket be invalid, but you could also find yourself in legal trouble.
A BookMyShow spokesperson clarified, "It came to our notice that unauthorised platforms listed (and continue to list) tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, both before and after the official sale."
They added that BookMyShow has no association with unauthorised reselling platforms such as Viagogo and Gigsberg or any third-party individuals.
"We’ve worked hard to ensure every fan had a fair chance to secure tickets, capping it at four tickets per user across all shows, providing clear, step-by-step booking guides, and maintaining transparent communication through all our official channels," the spokesperson said.
Scalping and black marketing of tickets are strictly condemned and punishable by law in India, and BookMyShow vehemently opposes this practice.BookMyShow Spokesperson
Tickets are being scalped for as high as Rs 1 lakh in the black market, while the official ticket prices range between Rs 2,500 and Rs 35,000.
BookMyShow condemned the practice of ticket scalping and warned that buying tickets from unauthorised sources carries the risk of ending up with fake or invalid tickets. The company has already filed a complaint with the police and is cooperating in the investigation.
Coldplay's highly anticipated concert will mark their return to India for the first time since 2016. The band is set to perform in Mumbai on Jan. 18 and 19, 2025, with a third show added on Jan. 21 due to overwhelming demand.
Despite BookMyShow's efforts, many fans faced frustration due to ticketing issues as sales began on Sept. 22 at noon.