BookMyShow Warns Fans That Black Market Coldplay Tickets May Be Invalid

If you bought an overpriced ticket for Coldplay's concert from an unauthorised seller, you might be in for a rude shock. Not only could your ticket be invalid, but you could also find yourself in legal trouble.

A BookMyShow spokesperson clarified, "It came to our notice that unauthorised platforms listed (and continue to list) tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, both before and after the official sale."

They added that BookMyShow has no association with unauthorised reselling platforms such as Viagogo and Gigsberg or any third-party individuals.

"We’ve worked hard to ensure every fan had a fair chance to secure tickets, capping it at four tickets per user across all shows, providing clear, step-by-step booking guides, and maintaining transparent communication through all our official channels," the spokesperson said.