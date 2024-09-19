Coldplay Returns To Mumbai In 2025 For Music of The Spheres World Tour

British rock band Coldplay is set to return to Mumbai for two performances on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19, 2025, as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. This will mark Coldplay's first-ever full-fledged concert in India. The band last performed in the country in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival, which aimed to promote global development goals and featured multiple artists.

The highly anticipated event will be held at DY Patil Stadium on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19, 2025.

The band, consisting of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, announced the big news to their fans on their Instagram handle.