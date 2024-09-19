NDTV ProfitNationColdplay Returns To Mumbai In 2025 For Music of The Spheres World Tour
Coldplay Returns To Mumbai In 2025 For Music of The Spheres World Tour

Coldplay last performed in India in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival.

19 Sep 2024, 02:37 PM IST
The highly anticipated event will be held at DY Patil Stadium on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19, 2025. (Photo source: Coldplay/ Instagram profile)
The highly anticipated event will be held at DY Patil Stadium on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19, 2025. (Photo source: Coldplay/ Instagram profile)

British rock band Coldplay is set to return to Mumbai for two performances on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19, 2025, as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. This will mark Coldplay's first-ever full-fledged concert in India. The band last performed in the country in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival, which aimed to promote global development goals and featured multiple artists.

The highly anticipated event will be held at DY Patil Stadium on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19, 2025.

The band, consisting of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, announced the big news to their fans on their Instagram handle. 

Coldplay, as a part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour, has performed in Asia, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Australia in the last two years.

The band formed in 1997 is famous for their songs like Clocks, All My Love, Viva La Vida, Amazing Day, Another's Arms, Broken, Charlie Brown, Hymn For the Weekend, Death and All His Friends, to name a few.

Tickets for the Coldplay's Asia tour are expected to go on sale on Sept. 22 on BookMyShow.

