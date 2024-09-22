Coldplay Adds Additional Day To India Leg After Tickets Sell Out For First Two Days

Recognising the high level of interest, Coldplay has announced an additional concert date in Mumbai on Jan. 21 at DY Patil Stadium. Tickets for this extra show will go on sale at 2:00 p.m. on BookMyShow.

Despite intense anticipation, many fans struggled to secure tickets for Coldplay's upcoming concert as they faced long waits on BookMyShow when sales began on Sept. 22 at 12:00 p.m. The overwhelming demand for tickets caused significant issues, with numerous users reporting crashes on the site and sharing their frustrations on social media and WhatsApp.