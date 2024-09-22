Coldplay Adds Additional Day To India Leg After Tickets Sell Out For First Two Days
This concert is part of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour.
Recognising the high level of interest, Coldplay has announced an additional concert date in Mumbai on Jan. 21 at DY Patil Stadium. Tickets for this extra show will go on sale at 2:00 p.m. on BookMyShow.
Despite intense anticipation, many fans struggled to secure tickets for Coldplay's upcoming concert as they faced long waits on BookMyShow when sales began on Sept. 22 at 12:00 p.m. The overwhelming demand for tickets caused significant issues, with numerous users reporting crashes on the site and sharing their frustrations on social media and WhatsApp.
Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January, 2025. Tickets on sale at 2PM IST today, at https://t.co/4CTfg2kbGU pic.twitter.com/ScYDrRkDIc— Coldplay (@coldplay) September 22, 2024
Coldplay In India
Pricing for tickets ranges from Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500, with options available at Rs 2,500, Rs 3,000, Rs 3,500, Rs 4,000, Rs 4,500, Rs 9,000, Rs 9,500, and Rs 12,500. Fans can purchase up to four tickets per transaction, making it easier for groups of friends and family to attend the event together.
Likelihood Of Bagging A Coldplay Ticket
Odds of getting a Coldplay concert ticket pic.twitter.com/E85kAmf3rG— Tina Gurnaney (@TinaGurnaney) September 19, 2024
A trending tweet with ChatGPT analysis suggests that securing a ticket may be more challenging than many fans expect. A marketing professional shared a detailed breakdown on social media, estimating that around 1,50,000 people will attempt to purchase tickets through BookMyShow this weekend, intensifying competition.
Initial calculations indicate that fans may have roughly a 1 in 3 chance of obtaining a ticket, considering the stadium's capacity. However, factoring in that 20% of potential buyers may not show formal interest while still aiming to secure tickets, along with a 10% increase in competition due to multiple bookings, the odds shift to about 1 in 4.4, equating to a 22.7% chance of success. This analysis suggests that these odds may continue to decline as the sale date approaches.