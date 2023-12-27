After A Muted 2023, Consumer Goods Makers Say New Year Offers Hope

Analysts say 2024 will likely be a tale of two halves—pre-election: when government spending will be the growth driver; and post polls: when higher investment will put more money in the hands of consumers, driving demand.

"Real rural wages have started to move towards the positive trajectory and election-related stimulus programmes shall lift sentiment," Roy said.

Axis Securities expects the FMCG sector to rebound stronger as prices of raw materials continue to remain low. Next year can see a solid recovery in volume growth, especially in rural, due to an increase in government spending ahead of the general election.

"An increase in overall wages, the RBI intervention of controlling overall consumer inflation and a huge pent-up demand for large part of discretionary category in rural... will also aid the overall volume growth," Preeyam Tolia, equity research analyst at Axis Securities, said.

Companies are taking greater interest in penetrating into the rural areas and boosting the consumer sentiment. Dabur is investing "ahead of the curve" to enhance distribution footprint in the hinterland, taking its total coverage to over 1.07 lakh villages from 1 lakh villages in March, Malhotra said.

"In the rural market, we are also targeting the aspirational buyers with more affordable packs of products," he said. "We are already seeing the gap between rural and urban growth shrinking." The Dabur CEO is hopeful rural markets will post a strong recovery next year on the back of continued investments towards expanding rural distribution.

Large and organised players in the sector hope that price drops would make them more competitive. They aim to increase the pace of innovation and premiumisation while benefiting from a stronger urban market. Other than modern trade channels, the companies are betting on quick commerce as part of their strategies that resonate with GenZ consumers. The contribution of Q-commerce to the online grocery market, which is now just 10%, is projected to rise to 40–50% in the coming years.

HUL has also hired a digital officer, who will take charge on Jan. 1. India's largest consumer goods maker split its beauty division into two: beauty & wellbeing, and personal care. The strategic moves is expected to accelerate HUL's journey towards becoming an "intelligent enterprise".

The middle class is the key stimulants of consumer demand and increasing expenditure. To bolster growth, the FMCG companies are expected to take great interest in catering to this burgeoning middle class, predominantly concentrated in urban hubs, amid relatively progressive purchasing power, according to Anand Ramanathan, partner at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP.