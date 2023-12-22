India's 'Cola King' Ravi Jaipuria Taps Global Markets To Unlock Growth 2.0

In a bid to replicate its success at home, Varun Beverages has been on the prowl for acquisitions abroad for quite some time.

Before the BevCo deal, VBL had incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Johannesburg, South Africa, in May this year to explore the business of manufacturing and distribution of beverages, after the management felt it was a large market that they could target for expansion outside of India.

According to the company, the acquisition has plenty of positives—a large market with favourable demographics, a ready capacity network and access to half of South Africa's beverage market share through BevCo's own brands.

South Africa is among the largest soft drinks market in Africa, with a per capita carbonated soft drinks consumption of 244 bottles per year, much higher than India, according to VBL's investor presentation. The market growth, however, has been tepid at 3.1% CAGR, in the last five years.

Namibia and Botswana, for which BevCo already has distribution rights, also have high per capita consumption at 155-260 bottles per year.

The rising affluence of South African households would result in a market growth at a CAGR of 5.3% in the next five years, the presentation showed.

The deal will help fructify VBL's plans to cater to the growing demand for beverages in the African nation. BevCo's existing distribution network can further facilitate faster and broader penetration of VBL's products.

Analysts concurred. They see the acquisition as part of VBL's efforts to scale up PepsiCo brands in South Africa, which currently has less than 5% share, to take on its peer Coca-Cola, with its lion's share of 45%.

Besides, a dedicated focus on PepsiCo brands should also be margin-accretive and presents a 5-7 times value creation opportunity, said analysts.

VBL would likely focus on PepsiCo's brands in a bid to better operating margin despite royalty (concentrate price) payouts, Jefferies said.

That's because the India experience suggests making money in own brands is always tough, as they fail to see brand pull, the brokerage said. BevCo adds 7% and 15% in terms of consolidated Ebitda and volume, respectively, it said.

"VBL already has operations in Zambia and Zimbabwe, which are geographically closer to South Africa, which will lead to the benefit of operating efficiency and economies of scale," according to KR Choksey.

VBL is also setting up a greenfield plant in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with an annual capacity of 35-40 million cases. The plant will be ready for production by April-May 2024, according to the company.

"Operating in South Africa will also help to reduce seasonality for VBL, as the summers in South Africa are from November-January, which is the off-season for beverages in India," it said.

VBL has been able to register strong growth as compared with other FMCG players, mainly due to the aggressive expansion of its go-to market and distribution reach. Its demonstrated strength in distribution capabilities beyond Indian markets may help it increase market share in South Africa too, analysts said.

Varun Beverages now has over 50% share in the relatively new territories it has entered—Zimbabwe and Nepal—despite starting from scratch.

Nepal has seen consistent trends with an 11% top-line CAGR over CY18-22, despite pandemic-led disruptions. In Zimbabwe, it has grown strongly at a 21% CAGR over CY18-22. "VBL’s best-in-class execution strengths give us confidence of share gains in South Africa as well," said Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

The BevCo buyout has the potential to add at least 10% incremental revenue to Varun Beverages in 2025, as the proposed acquisition will be completed sometime in the second half of next year, KR Choksey said.

Emkay also highlighted that PepsiCo’s wider product portfolio offers a key advantage: energy drinks contribute a healthy value share of 14% in South Africa (versus less than 10% in India), which suggests strong demand for the category in Africa. PepsiCo has built a robust energy drinks portfolio via the acquisition of Rockstar, its partnership with Starbucks/Bang in the U.S., and through organic investments in Mountain Dew/Sting.

"We reckon that a broad-based energy drinks portfolio across price points should help PepsiCo gain traction in this category in South Africa," it said.

The acquisition of BevCo also provides a much-needed thrust to expand VBL's businesses beyond PepsiCo, according to Preeyam Tolia, research analyst at Axis Securities Ltd. These include segments such as energy drinks led by the Sting brand, sports drink Gatorade, value-added dairy and juices. "These would be key growth drivers for the company in the coming years."