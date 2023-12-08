HUL Overhauls Beauty Business To Tap The Nykaa-Obsessed Generation

Less than six months into his term as the chief executive officer, Jawa is laying out bigger and bolder transformation that has the potential to accelerate the conglomerate's growth. The shift signals just how much beauty consumption has changed since the company helped pioneer the industry.

"I am only thinking about HUL day and night for some time now," Jawa told in his first-ever investor meeting in October. "We fundamentally have (a) very, very robust business, we have our product quality being superior to competitive benchmarks, increasing assortment, our distributor strength is strong in holding and, on the whole, the portfolio is strong."

However, there are "of course, a few fixes to be done". The first area of focus would be to "shape it for the future", Jawa said, as he laid out a blueprint for how consumers might eventually shop in the much-hyped digital realm.

The company needs to transform its personal care business to cater to a younger audience, whether it is in urban markets or rural, he said. And for that, the company has "identified a certain set of market development bets we will stay multiyear committed to".