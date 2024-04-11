A Think Tank Next For Adani Group After London Museum Gallery

The Adani Group has plans to establish a think tank that will support public policy development in areas such as energy transition and climate change, economics and trade, and geopolitics and strategic affairs, according to a media report. The think tank will be called Chintan Research Foundation and will be incubated with an initial funding of Rs 100 crore, the Economic Times reported, quoting people familiar with the plans.

The foundation would function independently of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, with a governance structure designed to safeguard its autonomy.

The think tank may be launched as early as May and will be headquartered in New Delhi. Currently, screening and interviews are underway for a chairperson, members of advisory board, and research staff, the report said.

The foundation will have outposts in Washington D.C. and London as part of the plan.