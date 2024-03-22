Sustainable Future: Gautam Adani Welcomes Tie-Up With U.K.'s Science Museum

Billionaire and Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, embraced the partnership between its arm, Adani Green Energy Ltd. and the Science Museum in the U.K. for their role in achieving a low-carbon world.

"Delighted to see the new ‘Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery’ becoming a reality in partnership with the science museum in London," Adani said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

This landmark gallery will showcase the scientific vision of a sustainable future, powered by renewables and low carbon technologies, he said.

The partnership aims at discovering how the world can generate and use energy more sustainably, to urgently decarbonise and limit climate change, the Science Museum's website said.

This is a free gallery that is set to open in spring 2024.