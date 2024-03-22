Sustainable Future: Gautam Adani Welcomes Tie-Up With U.K.'s Science Museum
The partnership aims at discovering how the world can generate and use energy more sustainably, the Science Museum's website says.
Billionaire and Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, embraced the partnership between its arm, Adani Green Energy Ltd. and the Science Museum in the U.K. for their role in achieving a low-carbon world.
"Delighted to see the new ‘Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery’ becoming a reality in partnership with the science museum in London," Adani said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
This landmark gallery will showcase the scientific vision of a sustainable future, powered by renewables and low carbon technologies, he said.
The partnership aims at discovering how the world can generate and use energy more sustainably, to urgently decarbonise and limit climate change, the Science Museum's website said.
This is a free gallery that is set to open in spring 2024.
The Adani Green Energy Gallery uses recognisable and surprising objects, plus interactive exhibits to highlight how to create a sustainable future, the website said.
For exploring this century’s defining climate challenge, the gallery contains three sections: Future Planet, Future Power, and Our Future.
'Energy Revolution' replaces the 'Atmosphere gallery', which welcomed more than six million visitors between 2010 and 2022, it said.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.