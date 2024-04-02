NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGautam Adani Shares Heartwarming Moment With Granddaughter
ADVERTISEMENT

Gautam Adani Shares Heartwarming Moment With Granddaughter

'All the wealth of the world pales in comparison to the shine of these eyes,' he posted on X along with the photo.

02 Apr 2024, 12:43 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Gautam Adani/X)</p></div>
(Source: Gautam Adani/X)

Billionaire Gautam Adani shared on Tuesday a heartwarming moment with his granddaughter while touring the new Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum, London.

The Adani Group chairperson shared the adorable photo on social media. The picture shows him holding his granddaughter, with other family members, including his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter's aunt and grandmother, in the background.

"All the wealth of the world pales in comparison to the shine of these eyes," he posted on X along with the photo.

Earlier in an event, Adani had said: "I love to spend time with my granddaughters, they are my biggest stress reliever."

"I have only two worlds - work and a family, and for me, family is a great source of strength," he said in a video posted by PTI.

ALSO READ

Adani Ports To See 24% Profit Growth, Healthy Cash Flow In Q4, Says Citi

Opinion
Adani Ports To See 24% Profit Growth, Healthy Cash Flow In Q4, Says Citi
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT