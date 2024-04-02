Gautam Adani Shares Heartwarming Moment With Granddaughter
'All the wealth of the world pales in comparison to the shine of these eyes,' he posted on X along with the photo.
Billionaire Gautam Adani shared on Tuesday a heartwarming moment with his granddaughter while touring the new Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum, London.
The Adani Group chairperson shared the adorable photo on social media. The picture shows him holding his granddaughter, with other family members, including his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter's aunt and grandmother, in the background.
à¤à¤¨ à¤à¤à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤®à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤²à¤¤ à¤«à¥à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ ð pic.twitter.com/yd4nyAjDkR— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) April 2, 2024
Earlier in an event, Adani had said: "I love to spend time with my granddaughters, they are my biggest stress reliever."
"I have only two worlds - work and a family, and for me, family is a great source of strength," he said in a video posted by PTI.
VIDEO | "I love to spend time with my granddaughters, they are my biggest stress reliever. I have only two worlds - work and a family, and for me, family is a great source of strength," says Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani), Chairperson of Adani Group, during an event in #London.â¦ pic.twitter.com/0PVKONOVN6— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2024