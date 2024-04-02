Gautam Adani Shares Heartwarming Moment With Granddaughter

Billionaire Gautam Adani shared on Tuesday a heartwarming moment with his granddaughter while touring the new Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum, London.

The Adani Group chairperson shared the adorable photo on social media. The picture shows him holding his granddaughter, with other family members, including his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter's aunt and grandmother, in the background.

"All the wealth of the world pales in comparison to the shine of these eyes," he posted on X along with the photo.