Budget 2024: Retailers Seek Reforms To Revive Consumption-Led Demand

India's retail sector is pinning hope on the interim Union Budget 2024 to revive consumption-led demand, be it through direct tax cuts or indirect schemes that create more jobs and put more money in the hands of consumers.

As the pandemic pressure receded, the $1 trillion retail industry was faced with renewed challenges in the form of high inflation. This pushed commodity prices to record highs, forcing companies to raise prices and subsequently leading individuals to be more frugal with their spending.

Though the affluent class continues to spend, there is still stress in the mass segment, so much so that consumption has not picked up the way it was expected, even in the festive season when people tend to spend more.

With the budget being interim in nature, no big-bang announcements are expected. However, retailers expect the government to take steps to stimulate consumer demand and prioritise spending in order to expedite recovery. They expect the budget to focus more on retaining the roadmap of growth with some flavour of populism, according to industry leaders.

"The budget must prioritise growth-oriented measures to stimulate demand and consumption," the Retailers Association of India said.

The apex body for the retail industry has recommended to the Union government that the budget should focus on offering benefits or concessions in the form of lower taxes, which will boost consumer sentiment. The budget should also outline supportive policies and simplified regulations for the retail sector.