End-Of-Season Sale: Higher The Inventory, Steeper The Discounts

Several apparel, electronics and footwear brands are advancing their end-of-season sale with hefty discounts, reflecting stress caused by underlying inventory.

Myntra to Shoppers Stop have kicked off sales this year around two weeks earlier than usual, with discounts ranging from 40–90% across offline and online channels.

"Several big brands are stuck with inventories, especially because of wrong bets taken on de-growing categories, hurting bottom lines," according to Avneet Singh Marwah, chief executive of Super Plastronics Pvt., an exclusive brand licencee of brands including Thomson, Kodak and Blaupunkt in India. While Thomson is currently out of stock, he said the company is stuck with excess stocks of other companies that was have become "sale-only brands" as they chase top line.

The steep discounts indicate the health of consumption, which forms around 60% of the gross domestic product, among value-conscious buyers. It follows a lackluster festive season as consumers, grappling with sticky inflation, spend less enthusiastically on discretionary goods. While the economy is growing faster than large global peers, demand is driven by the affluent as India sees a K-shaped recovery.