What Is An Interim Budget? Here's How It Is Different From A Full Budget

An interim budget is a temporary financial plan presented by the government when an election is around the corner. This budget allows the government to meet the country's financial needs until a new government is formed and a full budget is presented.

Since a Union Budget is valid until March 31, the current government has spending rights only until that date. For expenses occurring between March 1 and the formation of a new government, the existing government requires permission from Parliament to bear costs during this interim period. Hence, an interim budget is presented.

Typically, an interim budget includes estimates of expenditure, revenue, fiscal deficit, financial performance, and projections for the upcoming fiscal year. However, it cannot feature major policy announcements, as per the Election Commission's Code of Conduct, to avoid influencing voters. The presentation of the Economic Survey along with the interim budget is also prohibited.

An interim budget, however, is different from a vote on account, which allows the government to seek approval from parliament to meet its expenses for a short period, usually two months prior to elections. It can be extended up to six months.

According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Feb. 1.