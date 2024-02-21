Who Is Vying For Businesses Of Paytm Payments Bank? — NDTV Profit Exclusive

On Feb. 16, as Paytm users were soaking in details from the Reserve Bank of India's FAQs, an announcement from the company stunned everyone. One97 Communications Ltd.-operated Paytm shifted its nodal account to Axis Bank Ltd. by opening an escrow account.

With this, the Paytm QR, soundbox and card machines continue to work even beyond March 15, the extended deadline by the RBI for Paytm Payments Bank restrictions, the company said.

While the announcement confirmed speculations of big banks stepping up to acquire Paytm’s businesses, it also raised questions on who is vying for what.

Bankers that NDTV Profit spoke with said that while negotiations with Paytm are underway for a chunk of FASTags, National Common Mobility Card, and becoming banking partners for UPI transactions-related businesses, deals are yet to be finalised.

"The basic risk in this opportunity would be the KYC of merchants or client onboarding. If banks take any business, they'll have to re-do KYC because nobody wants to get on the wrong side of the regulator," according to Kuntal Sur, partner–risk consulting and leader for financial services and treasury risk management at PwC India.

Queries mailed on Tuesday to Shriram Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., IDBI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, IDFC First Bank Ltd., Axis Bank, Yes Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were not immediately responded to. Queries mailed to Paytm and Paytm Payments Bank on Wednesday were also not immediately responded to.