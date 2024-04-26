NDTV ProfitExclusivesGQG Likely A Buyer In Friday's Vodafone Idea Block Trade — NDTV Profit Exclusive
ADVERTISEMENT

GQG Likely A Buyer In Friday's Vodafone Idea Block Trade — NDTV Profit Exclusive

ATC sold its entire 2.8% holding ailing telecom stock in block trades at a combined value of Rs 1,828 crore, people in the know said.

26 Apr 2024, 02:46 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Vodafone Idea Ltd log seen on a banner. (Image Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
File photo of Vodafone Idea Ltd log seen on a banner. (Image Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Global investment firm GQG is likely the buyer in Friday's Vodafone Idea's block trade after ATC sold its entire stake, according to people with knowledge of the matter. At least about 185 crore shares, or 2.8% of equity, changed hands in 102 bunches, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The block trade sent the shares of cash-strapped telecom operator sliding more than 8% during the trade.ATC sold its entire 2.8% holding ailing ...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Exclusives
Exclusives
Premium Stories
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Minimal Ad
Minimal Ad
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT