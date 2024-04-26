GQG Likely A Buyer In Friday's Vodafone Idea Block Trade — NDTV Profit Exclusive

Global investment firm GQG is likely the buyer in Friday's Vodafone Idea's block trade after ATC sold its entire stake, according to people with knowledge of the matter. At least about 185 crore shares, or 2.8% of equity, changed hands in 102 bunches, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The block trade sent the shares of cash-strapped telecom operator sliding more than 8% during the trade.ATC sold its entire 2.8% holding ailing ...