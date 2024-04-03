Vistara Management Assures Pilots Of Resolving Issues

Tata Group-owned Vistara's management has assured the pilots that it would address their concerns, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

In the meeting, Vistara's top management addressed several concerns related to aircraft availability, network planning issues, among others. They even communicated that they understood that pilots were not at fault, the people said on the condition of anonymity.

In addition, the management also conducted a Q&A with the attendees, the people told NDTV Profit. In that, some pilots raised concerns on their contract, fee structure and wide-body seniority, the people mentioned above said.

While the management heard all concerns, it also mentioned that they would address the issues of pilots, the people said.

NDTV Profit reached out to the Vistara management for a comment on the development and a reply is awaited.

The development comes after Vistara's Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan addressed the pilots on Wednesday.

NDTV Profit exclusively reported that the CEO's address was held online around 1 p.m. and also included Vistara's top management and HR personnel, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

While officially, the agenda of the meeting was not communicated, the discussions had to be about the standoff between Vistara's management and pilots, the people quoted above said.

This standoff led to multiple flight delays and cancellations, causing trouble for passengers.

NDTV Profit previously reported that Vistara pilots sought sick leaves all at once due to a revised salary system the airline was trying to implement, ahead of its merger with Air India.

This structure slashed pilots' confirmed pay to 40 hours of flytime, from the current 70 hours. It also required them to show up to work for at least 15 days in order to be eligible for 40 hours of flytime pay.