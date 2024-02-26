Supriya Lifescience Aims To Double Revenue To Rs 1,000 Crore By FY27 — Know Your Company

Supriya Lifescience Ltd. expects to doubles its revenue by FY27 as the maker of bulk drugs continues to diversify outside China and enters new categories, according to Chief Financial Officer Krishna Raghunathan.

"We expect 21-22% revenue growth for FY25, with a sustainable Ebitda margin of 28–30% and (are) expecting Rs 1,000 crore in top line by FY27," Raghunathan told NDTV Profit.

The manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients is also planning a capex of Rs 100 crore in the next two to three years. All the capex will be done through internal accrual, and no debt will be taken for the same, the CFO said.