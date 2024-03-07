Stress Test Results Of Mid, Small-Cap Funds To Be Out In A Week — Profit Exclusive

Asset management companies will have to disclose the results of stress test for small and mid-cap schemes by the March 15 for the preceding month, as per an Association of Mutual Funds in India circular.

This notification is based on consultation between AMFI and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

“AMCs shall disclose the results of stress test and liquidity, volatility, valuation and portfolio turnover in respect of mid-cap and small-cap equity schemes, as per the attached format, along with the guidance in simple language, assumptions and methodology, to enable the investor to understand the risk associated with the aforesaid two category of schemes,” stated the circular reviewed by NDTV Profit.

AMCs are required to disclose the results on their respective websites, as well as on AMFI’s website on a monthly basis, within 15 days after each month, starting with disclosure for the month of February 2024 by March 15.

AMFI and SEBI have collectively decided on the format of the disclosure, which will include:

Annualised Standard Deviation in respect of the scheme portfolio and scheme benchmark index.

Portfolio beta.

Portfolio trailing 12-month PE in respect of the scheme portfolio, as well as the scheme benchmark index.

Portfolio turnover.

AMCs will be required to gauge the portfolio liquidity under stress scenario for the mid-cap and small-cap funds to determine the days required to liquidate 25% and 50% of the portfolio.