P2P Lenders Tried To Outsmart RBI, Then Paid The Price—NDTV Profit Exclusive

P2P lending came as a decentralised financial model that connected individual borrowers directly with lenders. A peer-driven system, it omits the hassle of going to traditional lenders like banks for funds.

Over the years, as this alternative source of funds became popular, the portfolios now stand at around Rs 6,000-10,000 crore, according to market participants NDTV Profit spoke to.

As per an Industry ARC report titled 'India P2P Lending Market - Forecast (2024 - 2030)', the market size is expected to touch $10.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 21.6% during 2021-26.

While RBI’s master directions on NBFC-P2P lending highlight 10 scope of activities, four of them capture the essence of what these entities can and can’t do:

Act as an intermediary providing an online marketplace or platform to the participants involved in peer-to-peer lending.

Not raise deposits as defined by or under RBI Act, 1934 or the Companies Act, 2013.

Not lend on its own.

Not provide or arrange any credit enhancement or credit guarantee.

Over the last one year, RBI started a review of the P2P lending system and raised multiple questions, according to two people associated with NBFC-P2Ps. It then started sending out letters to certain entities, seeking clarifications on their business models and asking them to shut down certain practices.

These practices had to do with offerings like instant liquidity, pooling of funds, and flow of repayments via P2P lenders, the first of the two people quoted above said on the condition of anonymity.

Following this, a 12-member association of P2P platforms also engaged with the RBI on this issue.

The association discussed three "critical" issues with the regulator—agreement signing between lender and borrower, reinvestment of funds and functioning of a secondary marketplace, according to Ekmmeet Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer of Lendbox.

While the first two required tweaks in how the operations are managed by NBFC-P2Ps, a secondary marketplace can’t function as per RBI’s guidelines. According to Singh, the association flagged this as critical and the RBI may put guardrails, if necessary, in the coming days.

Till now, the RBI has only asked these players to fix respective issues and not taken any penal action, according to Mukesh Bubna, founder and chief executive officer of Monexo.

“The communication from RBI is clear and targeted…In its capacity, the RBI can impose fines on entities and can also cancel the license,” he said.