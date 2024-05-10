EPFO To Seek Stay On Karnataka High Court Verdict On Foreign Workers Inclusion

With countries that have bilaterally signed the SSA, a foreign national can obtain a Certificate of Coverage (CoC) which would indicate their social security arrangement in their home country, exempting them from participating in the social security schemes of the host country.

While the matter is now expected to progress to a larger judicial stage, it brings up two questions — one on the equality of treatment between a domestic citizen and foreign naional at the same place of work and the number of countries willing to enter agreements that would mutually recognise each other's social welfare programmes.

Speaking on the grounds for debate, Preeti Sharma, Partner, Tax and Regulatory Services, BDO India noted that the legislative power allows the Government of India to crave out differential provisions for certain categories of individuals in Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme.

This makes the case that certain kinds of jobs can be treated differently. It is evidenced by the amendment made to the EPF Act in para 80 and 81 for journalists and cine workers where their enrolment and contribution is different under special provisions.

The larger question on equality of treament raises the concern whether domestic citizens and foreign nationals working in the same establishment must be treated equally weighed heavily on the recently delivered verdict.

However, it make also open the door for a larger debate on the treatment of Indias abroad.

"The usage of the principle of reciprocity is also to establish equality of rights for Indian citizens abroad, in countries like the United States where the contribution to social security is blocked when they go for a limited duration assignment," she noted.

Commenting on the tax impact on the domestic front, Kuldip Kumar, Partner at Mainstay Tax Advisory notes that several employers bear the cost of employee’s share of contribution to provident fund as well which is considered as a taxable perquisite in the hands of expats

Expats coming to work in India for a duration of 3-5 years, often do not leave the social security benefit of the home country, hoping to return after retirement.

"For the past few years even employer's contribution to the PF in excess of Rs 7,50,000 and interest thereon has also been subjected to tax. This tax liability becomes significantly higher due to tax grossing up impact where such tax cost is borne by the employer. Corporate also gets the deduction for the same as expenditure against their income," Kumar explained.