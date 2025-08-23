Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki Biggest Beneficiaries Of Upcoming GST Rate Cuts Despite 'Temporary Blip'

According to Vinkesh Gulati, customers are delaying purchases of new cars and the auto sector's bookings have significantly dropped for now. The temporary 'blip' in new vehicle bookings are due to the hopes of availing discounts once the new tax rates kick in, later this year.

"There's still confusion on the tax rates but we are expecting the GST rate on entry-level cars to go to 18%. A major postponement of buying new cars is seen in Maharashtra and the Southern parts of India." said Gulati. He explained that Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam have kickstarted the festive demand sentiment in the two regions. However, buyers are delaying their purchases in the hopes of the GST rate cuts to avail tax discounts.

"The GST rate difference between the current and expected level is too big so customers want to wait for the discounts. The auto dealers and OEMs cannot give discounts to customers ahead of the new GST rates," he said.

"If today a dealer or an OEM gives a 10% discount on a product till the new GST rate comes. Then, when the new GST rate kicks in, they absorb the GST rate discount and don't pass it, it won't be ethical on the company's side and will create a bigger problem in the market. OEMs already work on a wafer-thin margin," explained the former FADA President.

He added that the government is trying to prepone the announcement of the new GST rates. "We are still waiting, the announcement of the new GST rate can come even within the next 15-20 days. This period of slowdown will be recovered in the festive season demand," he said.