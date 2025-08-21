GST Panel Recommends 40% Tax on Luxury Cars; Backs Two-Slab Rate Structure

In a significant move toward simplifying India’s indirect tax structure, a panel of state finance ministers has proposed a special 40% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on high-end luxury cars, apart from sin goods including tobacco and related products. The proposal is part of a broader plan to overhaul the GST rate structure, which currently includes multiple slabs.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) concluded its two-day crucial meeting on Thursday, where consensus was reached on a proposed two-rate structure — 5% for merit goods and 18% for standard items — along with a special 40% slab for select categories.

“The GoM on rate rationalisation has recommended a two-slab GST structure. We will be submitting our recommendations to the GST Council,” said Samrat Choudhary, Bihar finance minister, who is also heading the GoM.

“All states have welcomed the Centre’s proposal, keeping the common man’s interest in mind. We are thankful to Prime Minister Modi for his vision of providing relief to the public. A 40% GST has been proposed on luxury and sin goods. It’s too early to comment on revenue loss,” added Suresh Kumar Khanna, finance minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, the GoM suggested an extra levy over the 40% base rate for products like tobacco and pan masala to offset any potential revenue loss to the Centre and states.

“The law should be amended to allow an additional levy over the 40% GST on sin goods to compensate for revenue loss. All states support the Centre’s proposal as it is people-friendly. We’ve also asked for revenue loss estimates. The proposal will be placed before the next GST Council meeting,” said Chandrima Bhattacharya, West Bengal finance minister.

According to sources, the panel has agreed that the existing 12% and 28% slabs will be scrapped under the new regime — a move that aligns with the long-standing goal of simplifying GST through rate rationalisation.

"The objective is to move toward a simpler and more transparent GST regime while ensuring revenue protection for both Centre and states,” a senior official present in the discussions told NDTV Profit.