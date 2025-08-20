When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Check Date, Puja Timings, Visarjan Details And More

Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most joyous Hindu festivals. The 10-day festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. During this time, families bring beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha to their homes. The idol is placed in a specially decorated space, where prayers are offered, and loved ones come together to share in the celebrations.

Aarti is performed daily, and modaks, said to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite treat, are offered to the deity. Communities, especially in Maharashtra, set up grand pandals to honour their beloved elephant-headed deity, and offer prayers for the well-being of their families and loved ones. The atmosphere is vibrant with music and festivities.