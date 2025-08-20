When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Check Date, Puja Timings, Visarjan Details And More
The 10-day festival will draw to a close on Saturday, Sept. 6, marked by the Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi.
Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most joyous Hindu festivals. The 10-day festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. During this time, families bring beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha to their homes. The idol is placed in a specially decorated space, where prayers are offered, and loved ones come together to share in the celebrations.
Aarti is performed daily, and modaks, said to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite treat, are offered to the deity. Communities, especially in Maharashtra, set up grand pandals to honour their beloved elephant-headed deity, and offer prayers for the well-being of their families and loved ones. The atmosphere is vibrant with music and festivities.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Date And Puja Timings
This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, Aug. 27, coinciding with the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunar calendar.
As per Drik Panchang, here are the timings:
Chaturthi Tithi Starting Time: Aug. 26, 1:54 p.m.
Chaturthi Tithi Ending Time: Aug. 27, 3:44 p.m.
Auspicious Muhurat for Ganesha Puja (Madhyahna): Aug. 27 2025, between 11:12 a.m. and 1:44 p.m.
Ganesh Visarjan/Anant Chaturdashi: Saturday, Sept. 6
Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Date
The 10-day festival will draw to a close on Saturday, Sept. 6, marked by the Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi.
ALSO READ
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Red Alert; Multiple Local Trains Cancelled On Western Line
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Puja Mantra
Simhah Prasenamavadhitsimho Jambavata Hatah।
Sukumaraka Marodistava Hyesha Syamantakah॥
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Wishes
May the lord Vigna Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles and shower you with blessings.
May Lord Ganesha provide you with a comfortable and delightful life.
I pray Lord Ganesha comes to your house and takes away all the laddus and modaks along with all your worries.
Lord Ganesha, the Source of All Wisdom, Brings Success in Every Step You Take
Let’s Welcome Lord Ganesha with Open Hearts, and May He Fill Our Lives with Happiness and Prosperity!"
367 Additional Train Services In Maharashtra For Ganpati
In a relief to devotees travelling for the upcoming Ganesh festival, the Railways will operate 367 additional train services -- a significant increase over previous years -- to cater to the heavy rush, the Maharashtra government said on Tuesday.
Citing a communication from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the special trains will benefit thousands of Ganesh devotees, especially those traveling from Mumbai to the Konkan region and other parts of the state.
Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vaishnaw for the additional trains, he said, "Ganeshotsav is a cultural heartbeat of Maharashtra. These additional services will provide much-needed travel convenience for devotees, particularly to those returning to their hometowns in Konkan and beyond."
(With PTI inputs)