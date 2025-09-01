August Auto Sales Live: Bajaj Auto Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 12%
Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Hyundai, Mahindra and Mahindra are some of the major companies set to declare their sales data for last month.
Bajaj Auto August Sales Live: Share Price Up
Bajaj Auto share price rose over 1% early on Monday.
Bajaj Auto August Sales Live: Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 12%
Bajaj Auto August sales data (YoY):
Total 2-Wheeler sales at 3.4 lakh units versus NDTV Profit estimate of 3.35 lakh units
Total Domestic 2-wheeler sales down 12% at 1.84 lakh units
Total 2-Wheeler exports up 25% at 1.58 lakh units
Total 2-Wheeler sales up 2% at 3.4 lakh units
Total Commercial Vehicle sales up 21% at 75.729 units
Total sales up 5% at 4.18 lakh units
Domestic Commercial Vehicle sales up 7% at 48.289 units
Source: Exchange Filing
Domestic two wheeler sales have fallen year on year for the third consecutive month.
August Auto Sales Live: Automakers To Report Performance
