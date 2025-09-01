Business NewsAutoAugust Auto Sales Live: Bajaj Auto Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 12%
ADVERTISEMENT

August Auto Sales Live: Bajaj Auto Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 12%

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Hyundai, Mahindra and Mahindra are some of the major companies set to declare their sales data for last month.

01 Sep 2025, 09:23 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mapping auto sales data for August 2025.&nbsp;(Photo source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Mapping auto sales data for August 2025. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
ADVERTISEMENT
Welcome to the live coverage of August auto sales data from companies. Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Hyundai, Mahindra and Mahindra are some of the major companies set to declare their sales data for last month.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Bajaj Auto August Sales Live: Share Price Up

Bajaj Auto share price rose over 1% early on Monday.

August Auto Sales Live: Bajaj Auto Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 12%

Bajaj Auto August Sales Live: Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 12%

Bajaj Auto August sales data (YoY):

  • Total 2-Wheeler sales at 3.4 lakh units versus NDTV Profit estimate of 3.35 lakh units

  • Total Domestic 2-wheeler sales down 12% at 1.84 lakh units

  • Total 2-Wheeler exports up 25% at 1.58 lakh units

  • Total 2-Wheeler sales up 2% at 3.4 lakh units

  • Total Commercial Vehicle sales up 21% at 75.729 units

  • Total sales up 5% at 4.18 lakh units

  • Domestic Commercial Vehicle sales up 7% at 48.289 units

Source: Exchange Filing

Domestic two wheeler sales have fallen year on year for the third consecutive month.


August Auto Sales Live: Automakers To Report Performance 

Welcome to the live coverage of August auto sales data from companies. Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Hyundai, Mahindra and Mahindra are some of the major companies set to declare their sales data for last month.

ALSO READ

August Auto Sales Preview: Pre-GST Rate Cut Slowdown Creeps In As Car Buyers Remain On Sidelines
Opinion
August Auto Sales Preview: Pre-GST Rate Cut Slowdown Creeps In As Car Buyers Remain On Sidelines
Read More

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT